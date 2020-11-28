PM Modi arrives at Zydus Cadila’s vaccine facility in Ahmedabad

In a three-city visit to Covid-19 vaccine development centres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning.

After landing at Ahmedabad airport at around 9.30 am, Modi took a chopper ride to reach Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine development facility in Changodar - an industrial area on the outskirts of the city.

The Prime Minister was received by Anil Mukim who is the Chief Secretary, Gujarat Government. Notably, no political leaders, Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister were present to receive Modi at the Airport.

Modi will hold meetings with scientists and management of Zydus Cadila to discuss pricing and manufacturing timeline, besides reviewng the development progress.

On Friday, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had announced PM’s three-city visit in a tweet and stated, “As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against Covid-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.”

Zydus Cadila is developing ZyCoV-D is one of the Covid-19 vaccine candidates, which is a plasmid DNA vaccine.

The company has successfully completed the first trial, while the second trials is soon to be announced concluded. The company expects to commence the decisive third phase of clinical trial in December.

After about an hour-long meeting, the PM is expected to fly to Pune to visit Serum Institute of India and later to Hyderabad for a visit to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine facility before returning to Delhi by the end of the day.