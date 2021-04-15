National

PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

Also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP that’s contesting the state elections against the ruling TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, “A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!” “Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!” Modi said.

West Bengal
Modi@2
