PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid and vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting to review Covid 19-related situation and vaccination drive in the country. It is noteworthy that the country has surpassed the 72.37 crore mark for its inoculation drive across the country with three States including Sikkim, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh completing 100 per cent first dose in the country. Also, on Friday, India administered 54.72 lakh vaccine doses on Friday till 6:00 PM with 72.91 crore vaccinations done till now.
Meanwhile, the country reported 34,973 fresh cases on Friday with 260 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data. There was a decline in the active caseload to 3,90,646 and in the last 24 hours the total recoveries were 37,681 aggregating to 3,23,42,299 recovered cases so far.
A spike in active cases was seen in many States including Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Only Kerala registered the highest deaths at 125, followed by Maharashtra at 55.
It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 77 days, while the daily positivity rate was at 1.96 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 11 days.
In addition, the country conducted 17.87 lakh tests during the previous day taking a total to 53.86 crore tests done so far.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(2,968)
37,681
260
34,973
Till Now
390646
3,23,42,299
4,42,009
3,31,74,954
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Friday
