Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick-started the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.

The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants across the country, which PM Modi presided over virtually from New Delhi, aimed at promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The key OIL projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.

"Hundreds of biogas plants are being set up in India's villages now," Modi said in his speech after unveiling the projects.

He said that earlier managing cow dung was a hassle for villagers, and more problematic if the cow or the bull became unproductive due to age or for any other reasons.

"But now, with the coming up of these biogas plants, cow dung of the unproductive bovine is also helping our farmers," the PM asserted.

"Due to urbanisation, waste generation is increasing. Newer forms of trash such as e-waste is also rising. At this hour, we need new technologies to address this issue," Modi said.

“In the future, construction should incorporate recycling and new residential complexes must be designed to generate minimum waste,” he emphasised.

Features of CBG plants

Oil India Ltd, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through Public Sector Unit (PSU) investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, a company statement said.

Talking about the upcoming CBG plants, the company said these units feature advanced zero liquid discharge systems, ensuring minimal impact on the environment.

"Each plant is capable of processing 125 tonnes of municipal solid waste from nearby municipalities every day. In turn, this waste will be converted into approximately 2 tonnes of CBG per day," it added.

The produced biogas can be integrated into the nearest available city gas distribution network or supplied directly to CNG retailers, OIL said.

"This efficient use of waste contributes to reducing pollution, while also providing an alternative source of clean energy. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's 'Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation' & GOBARdhan scheme, which aims to promote the use of CBG as a clean, affordable fuel," it added.

The company stressed that the plants are poised to create job opportunities in local communities, spurring economic development and raising the standard of living in these regions.

"The initiative will also contribute to reducing the country's dependence on imported fuels, strengthening energy independence and self-sufficiency," it added.

