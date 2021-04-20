PM's address was empty talk: Congress

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Opposition Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was nothing but empty talk.
Party general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken said the country is going through a deadly crisis, but it is taking days to first get the tests conducted and then the results take another two to three days.
"There are no beds in the hospitals, those hospitalised are not able to get life saving drugs or something as basic as Oxygen. Common drugs are being black marketed and most hospitals in the country have just hours of Oxygen supply left. People are dying in ques and on streets- crematoria and grave yards can't accomodate the people dying," he said.
Maken added that migrant labor is yet again forced into reverse migration as state after state is left with no option but imposing a lockdown. He said the Prime Minister addressed the nation in the middle of a full blown catastrophe.
"He was expected to tell the nation as to what has the govt done in terms of increasing beds in hospitals, increasing Oxygen out put and streamlining supplies, making drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab available, increasing the number of Ventilators and enhancing vaccination. However, he chose to relinquish all his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, youth and baal mitras," he said and reiterated that the onus of doing whatever little possible is now on State Governments.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...