PM's address was empty talk: Congress

The Opposition Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was nothing but empty talk.

Party general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken said the country is going through a deadly crisis, but it is taking days to first get the tests conducted and then the results take another two to three days.

"There are no beds in the hospitals, those hospitalised are not able to get life saving drugs or something as basic as Oxygen. Common drugs are being black marketed and most hospitals in the country have just hours of Oxygen supply left. People are dying in ques and on streets- crematoria and grave yards can't accomodate the people dying," he said.

Maken added that migrant labor is yet again forced into reverse migration as state after state is left with no option but imposing a lockdown. He said the Prime Minister addressed the nation in the middle of a full blown catastrophe.

"He was expected to tell the nation as to what has the govt done in terms of increasing beds in hospitals, increasing Oxygen out put and streamlining supplies, making drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab available, increasing the number of Ventilators and enhancing vaccination. However, he chose to relinquish all his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, youth and baal mitras," he said and reiterated that the onus of doing whatever little possible is now on State Governments.