Poll slogans that hit the right note

Snappy poll campaigns are all the rage. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) applies fundamental branding basics to its political campaign, aided by political advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and election strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently came on board, ad veterans say the strategy is bound to showcase political rhetoric at its best.

I-PAC has worked on several successful campaigns, including the one that brought the BJP to power at the Centre in 2014. The agency and other creative heads were responsible for the innovative Chai pe charcha slogan in Modi’s 2014 campaign.

In 2016, looking to woo voters in the Hindi heartland ahead of polls, Congress had launched its poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh with party chief Sonia Gandhi and deputy Rahul Gandhi flagging off a three-day bus yatra called 27 saal UP behaal, with help from I-PAC. However, the party did not do well.

I-PAC also helped buoy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prospects to win both the State and general elections.