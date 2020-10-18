‘Pollution problem can’t be resolved in a day’

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the pollution problem cannot be resolved in a day and continuous efforts are needed to tackle each of the contributing factors.

At a Facebook Live event, he said the major factors behind air pollution are traffic, industries, waste, dust and stubble burning, geography and meteorology.

Javadekar said e-vehicles are becoming popular and more than two lakh e-vehicles were being used in India currently.

“I myself use an e-vehicle. I charge it at my home. I also drive an e-scooty.” The government introduced BS VI fuel which reduces vehicular emissions by up to 60 per cent. Metro and e-buses have been introduced to reduce vehicular pollution, he said.

People’s role

The minister said the number of “bad-air days” has reduced from 250 in 2016 to 180 in 2020.

He said people have a big role to play in tackling air pollution and urged them to download ‘Sameer’ mobile application of the Central Pollution Control Board for monitoring pollution levels in different cities.