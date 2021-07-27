Potboiler in Karnataka: A tough balancing act for BJP during current transition

Yediyurappa’s teary-eyed resignation signals a political challenge to the generational change instituted by the BJP/RSS in Karnataka

Seers of the various Lingayat mutts have apparently timed B. S. Yediyurappa’s resignation perfectly for his successor to step into the Chief Minister’s office during the Ashaadh-Shravan months when practising Hindus typically avoid auspicious beginnings – marriage, house-warming, new business ventures et al. Beyond these esoteric signals, Yediyurappa’s reported refusal to be consigned to a gubernatorial post and the emotive spectacle of his teary-eyed resignation on Monday indicates that BJP/RSS brass face a tough political challenge as they go about instituting a generational and ideological transition in Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa resigns

‘Not retiring’

Yediyurappa chose his words carefully, as he wiped his tears and relayed what the BJP’s central leaders put him through since the day he took over as Chief Minister two years back. “I faced agni pariksha at every step from day one. I was not allowed by our national leaders to expand my Cabinet for two months. When floods hit north Karnataka, I handled the situation alone and then came Covid-19,” he said, adding, for good measure, “Neither am I aspiring for the Governor’s post nor will I accept if offered. I am not retiring from politics.”

This is a cry for rallying his community, the Lingayats, a powerful Shaivite sect that constitutes about 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population and influences over 100 of the State’s 224 Assembly seats. And it has been interpreted as such with the Lingayat seers who have congregated in Bengaluru for the last few days anointing the articulate Dingaleshwar Swamy to declare that Karnataka will “drown in Yediyurappa’s tears".

Young successor?

For the moment, the show of strength is to bargain about who gets to be his successor as the central brass led by Yediyurappa’s bete noire BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh huddles in Bengaluru to pick Karnataka’s new CM. Is it to be a younger, more Hindutva-inclined aspirant from the BJP’s stronghold of coastal Karnataka, Hubli-Dharwad and Bengaluru or a person Yediyurappa can remote-control?

The RSS is indeed determined to shed the baggage of former socialists, opportunists and pragmatists who have populated the Yediyurappa cabal and usher in a younger, ideologically inclined lot from its cadre base. But they are also careful in not upsetting the applecart entirely as is visible from the inclusion of Yediyurappa’s friend Shobha Karandlaaje’s inclusion in the Union Cabinet recently and the Centre’s tip-toeing around him even as he refused to step down after the stipulated period of one year after the BJP toppled the Congress-JD(S) Government.

The selection of the CM would pave the way for the local body and corporation polls which have been pending since the outbreak of Covid-19. The Bruhut Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections were last held in 2015 and are now due. Elections for the fourth largest municipal corporation of India generally set the pitch for the Assembly polls as they did in 2015 when the BJP won 100 seats and the Congress and the JD(S) were confined to 76 and 14 seats respectively. A politically active Yediyurappa cannot be ring-fenced unless he himself acquiesces to cooperate with the BJP/RSS’ larger plan to strengthen the organisation and infuse young talent in the party organisation by fielding entirely new candidates as corporators.

For the moment, it is an unwilling Yediyurappa who has been coerced into stepping down without a repeat of the 2012 split to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) that won six seats and 9.8 per cent of the vote share in the 2013 that reduced the BJP to 40 seats in the Assembly elections held that year. The BJP has grown since then and a number of younger leaders who are influential in their own pockets has grown. The BJP has also catered to the subtle fault-lines and cultural differences among the Lingayat sub-sects. However, Yediyurappa is still the tallest, pan-Karnataka leader in the BJP. Besides invoking community pride by his resignation theatrics, he has stoked a sub-national sentiment by referring to his difficulties caused by the “central leaders”. The BJP is in for a tough balancing act in a State known for high-voltage political dramas in the past.