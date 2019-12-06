National

Pradhan chairs Petroleum Ministry’s Consultative Committee

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan   -  PTI

The first meeting, under the current government, of the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Ministry of the Petroleum and Natural Gas was held earlier this week.

This meeting was chaired by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V Muraleedharan, 19 MPs from the Lok Sabha and eight MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

An official statement said that Pradhan briefed the committee about the Centre’s push towards a gas-based economy and biofuels.

He said that the government is keen on increasing the share of gas in India’s primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

