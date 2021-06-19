President, PM condole Guruprasad Mohapatra’s demise

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Condoling the death of Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT, the President Ramnath Kovind said “Pained to learn about the untimely demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. An outstanding bureaucrat, his work ethics and dedication to public service will remain worthy of emulation. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Other leaders like the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and other Ministers have also paid tribute to the departed bureaucrat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Guruprasad Mohapatra. The Prime Minister tweeted “Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”
Mohapatra has been one of the leading officers in the Government of India's fight against Covid-19. As the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT, he monitored the supply of medical oxygen during the pandemic, performing a crucial function that has saved the lives of many.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba lauded his contribution in the fight against Covid and said “Mohapatra was a dear colleague and an outstanding civil servant with exceptional qualities of strategic thinking and leadership”.
As the head of one of the Empowered Groups, he worked with utmost dedication in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Even after he had tested positive and was not well, he continued to work for long hours, monitoring the supply of oxygen across the country, under very challenging circumstances”.
