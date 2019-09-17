Prime Minister Modi turns 69

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his message, Naidu said the nation is making steady progress under Modi’s able leadership. Shah described Modi as a leader with strong willpower and a symbol of decisive leadership and hard work. “Under your leadership, an emerging India has made a mark in the world as a strong, safe and reliable nation,” Shah said on Twitter.

BJP leaders wish PM

BJP leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday on Tuesday and hailed him as a visionary leader and statesman. Many recalled Modi’s modest roots and praised his achievements as a world leader.

JP Nadda, the national working president of the BJP, called the PM a “Karmayogi” and said his dedication towards the “service of the nation” was an inspiration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Modi’s “visionary leadership” and said it has helped India scale new heights of glory.

“Motivational journey from small town to world capitals, grass-root party worker to tallest national leader, party organiser to best administrator, booth worker to most popular world leader, man with Mission to better lives of all @PMOIndia @narendramodi best birthday wishes, long life,” tweeted former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal hailed Modi as a statesman, decisive leader and an inspiration for all. “Today, I join 130 crore fellow citizens in wishing PM Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. He is a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration for all of us. We are committed to achieving his vision of building a ‘New India’ I pray for his long and healthy life. Happy Birthday PM Modi,” Goyal tweeted.

“My greetings to our popular Prime Minister and a respected world leader PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. May you continue to inspire us and guide our country on the path of progress and prosperity,” tweeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the PM on his birthday and hailed his dedication and commitment of building a “New India with the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”.

Gujarat schedule

Modi has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat. He began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat. The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by him on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 last year

Earlier today, Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the ‘Namami Narmada’ festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres.

For the first time since the height of the dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. Modi along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would perform ‘puja’ at the dam site to ‘welcome’ the water of river Narmada, the lifeline of Gujarat.

Modi also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site. In the safari, he apparently spotted deer. Modi is also expected to visit Dutt Mandir at nearby Garudeshwar village on the banks of Narmada.

Mamata greets PM

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Banerjee, who is likely to meet the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday for discussions on administrative issues, wrote on her Twitter handle, “Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.” Banerjee has been one of the harshest critics of the BJP and Modi.

Nitish Kumar greets Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday on Tuesday. The Chief Minister wished good health and a long life to the Prime Minister on his birthday, an official release said.