Prof CR Rao Centenary award

The inaugural ‘Prof CR Rao Centenary Gold Medal’ instituted by The Indian Econometric Society (TIES) Trust was conferred upon C Rangarajan, former RBI governor and former Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Jagdish Bhagwati, University Professor of Economics, Law and International Relations at Columbia University and Director of the Raj Center on Indian Economic Policies.

The medal was instituted by the TIES Trust to mark the 100th birthday celebration of renowned mathematician statistician CR Rao on September 10, 2020, and to commemorate his contributions to Quantitative Theory and Practice.

A doyen of mathematical statistics and Founder President of TIES, Rao’s contributions to theory and applications of statistics have made him one among the world leaders in the subject and he was counted as one of the top ten Indian Scientists of all time.

The award will be presented once in two years to Indian or Indian-origin scholars for their contributions to the fields of theoretical and applied aspects of quantitative economics, and Official Statistics.

A jury constituted by the TIES Trust recommended two distinguished scholars for the inaugural award comprising a gold medal and a citation.