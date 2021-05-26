Pune civic body starts ‘oxygen concentrator library’

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started ‘oxygen concentrator library’ where Covid-19 patients can take oxygen concentrators for 7, 10 or 15 days without any charges. The PMC has received oxygen concentrators from industry bodies and NGOs. Oxygen concentrators will be given to patients taking home treatment and even for those who are hospitalized.
PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has said those patients who need oxygen and have a prescription from a registered doctor along with Covid-19 positive or suspected report can approach the library. Then, with address proof and form submission, patients can get oxygen concentrators.
Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR), anchored at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), supported by ACT Grants and the Swasth Alliance has successfully implemented two phases of Mission Vayu by donating 7,800 oxygen concentrators, 875 BiPaP ventilators, and 50,000 pulse oximettes across India. Along with Pune, other cities have benefitted due to this initiative.
Mission Vayu is one of the largest civic-led initiatives to support the healthcare infrastructure and tackle the oxygen shortage. It is anchored by various corporate partners and foundations including Singapore-headquartered investment firm Temasek and Temasek Foundation.
