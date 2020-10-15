Punjab farmers to continue their protest

Royal Dune bashing!
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Agitating Punjab farmers will continue their protest against farm laws, including rail roko and will demonstrate in front of houses and offices of State BJP leaders, said farmer leaders after a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Nearly 30 farmer organisations in Punjab have been protesting against the farm laws which were passed in Parliament last month for nearly fortnight and have been blocking rail traffic at 33 places in the State. “We have decided to continue with the agitation indefinitely. The rail roko will also continue,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union – Rajewal, who attended the meeting.
“Today’s meeting also decided to intensify the campaign against BJP leaders. Apart from protesting where virtual addresses by Central BJP Ministers are being aired, farmers will hold dharnas in front of Sttae BJP leaders’ houses and offices. If need be, we will block the BJP leaders who venture out,” Rajewal said.
He said the next meeting of the farmer organisations will be held on October 20 as the Congress government in the State has convened an Assembly session from October 19 to discuss the laws. Calling off the agitation will depend on what will the transpire in the Assembly.
On Wednesday, a delegation of the agitating farmer organisations walked away from a meeting called by Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal. Shiromani Akali Dal, which came out of the National Democratic Alliance protesting against the laws, also held a demonstration outside Krishi Bhavan in the capital.
