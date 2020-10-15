Why section of farmers in Maharashtra want to get rid of MSP

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The minimum support price (MSP) of tur (arhar) dal is ₹6,000/quintal in Maharastra. But tur or pigeonpea is currently trading at ₹9,000 in the open market and farmers are more than happy to sell their produce to traders. In Hingoli, NAFED is finding it difficult to procure soya as farmers are going to traders offering a higher rate than the MSP. Protection to MSP is at the core of the protests launched by farmers against three farm Bills passed by Parliament. While farmers in some States are protesting to protect MSP, a section of farmers in Maharashtra wants to get rid of it.
Members of the Shetkari Sanghatana (SS), the apex body of farmers in Maharashtra formed by late Sharad Joshi, wants the market to play its role to decide the prices of agri commodities; it contends that MSP has actually weakened farmers, instead of empowering them. SS is planning an agitation demanding the government give freedom to farmers and stop intervening in the agri commodity market, so farmers will not have to depend on MSP.
Also read: Punjab farm leaders boycott talks with Agriculture Secretary
“I am sure that as the rates of tur are climbing and farmers are getting a good price for their produce, the government will take steps to import tur and bring down market rates. This will force farmers to go back to government procurement centres. While the government has allowed the market to play a full-fledged role in other sectors, why discrimination with farmers?” asks SS member Madhu Harne.
According to a senior field representative of NAFED, “It is a fact that the majority of farmers (in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions) are selling their produce to private players as they are getting a better price. Also, there are rules and regulations about the quality of farm produce procured by government agencies and farmers don’t get payment on the spot. In the open market, they sell the produce and get cash.”
Also read: Farm reforms: Centre must take States on board
Anil Ghanwat, president of SS, added, “Traders are buying tur at the rate of ₹9,000/quintal because there is demand in the market and consumers are buying tur even at higher prices. MSP draws farmers to grow a particular crop for years and they don’t want to come out of the shell and experiment. Farmers will not be able to become financially strong if they depend on MSP. They will have to compete in the open market.”
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
₹1210 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1196118012251240 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Chemicals at current levels. After ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...