Why section of farmers in Maharashtra want to get rid of MSP

The minimum support price (MSP) of tur (arhar) dal is ₹6,000/quintal in Maharastra. But tur or pigeonpea is currently trading at ₹9,000 in the open market and farmers are more than happy to sell their produce to traders. In Hingoli, NAFED is finding it difficult to procure soya as farmers are going to traders offering a higher rate than the MSP. Protection to MSP is at the core of the protests launched by farmers against three farm Bills passed by Parliament. While farmers in some States are protesting to protect MSP, a section of farmers in Maharashtra wants to get rid of it.

Members of the Shetkari Sanghatana (SS), the apex body of farmers in Maharashtra formed by late Sharad Joshi, wants the market to play its role to decide the prices of agri commodities; it contends that MSP has actually weakened farmers, instead of empowering them. SS is planning an agitation demanding the government give freedom to farmers and stop intervening in the agri commodity market, so farmers will not have to depend on MSP.

Also read: Punjab farm leaders boycott talks with Agriculture Secretary

“I am sure that as the rates of tur are climbing and farmers are getting a good price for their produce, the government will take steps to import tur and bring down market rates. This will force farmers to go back to government procurement centres. While the government has allowed the market to play a full-fledged role in other sectors, why discrimination with farmers?” asks SS member Madhu Harne.

According to a senior field representative of NAFED, “It is a fact that the majority of farmers (in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions) are selling their produce to private players as they are getting a better price. Also, there are rules and regulations about the quality of farm produce procured by government agencies and farmers don’t get payment on the spot. In the open market, they sell the produce and get cash.”

Also read: Farm reforms: Centre must take States on board

Anil Ghanwat, president of SS, added, “Traders are buying tur at the rate of ₹9,000/quintal because there is demand in the market and consumers are buying tur even at higher prices. MSP draws farmers to grow a particular crop for years and they don’t want to come out of the shell and experiment. Farmers will not be able to become financially strong if they depend on MSP. They will have to compete in the open market.”