National

Railways drops project to provide Wi-Fi services in trains

New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2021

Railway Minister says cost-effective technology not available

The Railways has dropped its project for providing Wi-Fi based internet services in trains as it did not prove to be a cost-effective option.

“At present suitable cost-effective technology for provision of Wi-Fi based internet services in trains is not available,” Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said in reply to a question posed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Indian Railways has, in the past, provided Wi-Fi based internet facility in Howrah Rajdhani Express Trains through Satellite Communication technology. “This technology was capital intensive, with recurring costs in the form of bandwidth charges and thus was not cost-effective. Also, the internet bandwidth availability to passengers was inadequate. Hence the project was dropped,” Vaishnaw said.

Former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said in October 2019 that the Centre had plans of providing Wi-Fi services in trains in the next four to four-and-a-half years. Earlier this year, Goyal said in a written reply to Parliament that free Wi-Fi service had been provided at over 5,957 railway stations in India.

Published on August 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

railway
internet
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.