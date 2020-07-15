Rajasthan Speaker asks clarification from rebel MLAs; Congress dissolves committees

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
The Congress party has started firefighting to limit the damages of the rebellion in its Rajasthan unit, started by former PCC president Sachin Pilot and his supporters.
The high command of the party decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. "The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," said AICC general secretary in-charge of the State Avinash Pande. The move is to help new PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra to get the control of the organisation.
Meanwhile, Speaker of the Assembly CP Joshi told BusinessLine that he has sought the version of MLAs on a complaint by Congress Chief Whip demanding disqualification of them for their comments that Ashok Gehlot Government is in minority. Joshi said he will take a decision after studying the response of the MLAs.
Gehlot said horse trading was being done in Jaipur and the Congress has proof for it. "We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he said.
