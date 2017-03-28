Rajya Sabha disrupted over vacancies in key commissions; Centre justifies delays

The Opposition on Tuesday created repeated disruptions in the Rajya Sabha on the vacant posts in the commissions for SC, ST, OBC and minority social groups.

Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U) and Left party members alleged that welfare activities for Dalits, tribals and minorities are not taking place across the country as the Centre has not appointed chairpersons for the commissions.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said more than 80 per cent of the people belong to these communities, and the Centre’s delay in appointments reveals its stand on the problems of the marginalised communities. Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said the process of appointments got stuck due to the Assembly elections to five States. In past, too, there had been delays in appointing members for such commissions, he pointed out, adding that the Centre has expedited the process after the elections.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the Centre’s intentions are clear, as the National Minorities Commission does not have even a single member.

“People are agitated over this. How would we ensure justice to people belonging to these social groups if these commissions are dysfunctional?” he asked.

BSP supremo Mayawati urged the Centre to tell the House the reasons for keeping the posts vacant. “Are they trying to stop the works of these commissions?” she asked.

BJP members objected to the remarks. Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu said the BSP and SP were trying to mislead the country and the House.

“They have not succeeded in Uttar Pradesh. They have not succeeded in other States also. Just see what happened in Uttar Pradesh, where the maximum people from backward classes live. Just see what happened in Uttarakhand,” he said.

“All the Commissions are functioning. The process for filling up the vacancies is on. It will be completed at the earliest. If there is a wrong impression that they are not going to be filled up or they are going to be wound up... All of them are going to be filled up,” he added.

The Ministers’ replies failed to satisfy the Opposition members. They stormed the well of the House during Zero Hour and Question Hour. The ruckus continued when the House reconvened after lunch and Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the House for the day.