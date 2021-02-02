Rajya Sabha: Opposition walks out over farmers’ protests

The Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha over the decision by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu that an adjournment motion on the farmers’ protests will not be taken up on Tuesday. Naidu said since the matter is mentioned in the President’s address, it can be discussed when the motion of thanks to the President is taken up on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders argued that hundreds of thousands of farmers are protesting and the House should discuss the issue. They said a resolution could emerge during the discussion in the House. They also demanded that the House should know the details of the discussions between the farmers and the Centre.

Naidu objected to the remarks that the three farm Bills were not discussed properly by the House. He said four hours were given to discuss the issue.