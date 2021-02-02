National

Rajya Sabha: Opposition walks out over farmers’ protests

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

The Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha over the decision by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu that an adjournment motion on the farmers’ protests will not be taken up on Tuesday. Naidu said since the matter is mentioned in the President’s address, it can be discussed when the motion of thanks to the President is taken up on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders argued that hundreds of thousands of farmers are protesting and the House should discuss the issue. They said a resolution could emerge during the discussion in the House. They also demanded that the House should know the details of the discussions between the farmers and the Centre.

Naidu objected to the remarks that the three farm Bills were not discussed properly by the House. He said four hours were given to discuss the issue.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 02, 2021
political development
Protest
farmers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.