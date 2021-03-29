Rama Navami to be a low key event at Bhadrachalam

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
For the second successive year, the famed annual Sri Rama Kalyanam, slated for April 21, at Bhadrachalam will be a low key event this year. The decision has been taken after Telangana witnessing a spike in the Covid cases in the last two weeks.
With the State Government banning all public celebration of festivals till the end of April 2021, the Endowments Ministry has asked the devotees not to turn up at the temple town this time.
Thousands of devotees throng the Bhadrachalam temple, situated on Godavari banks, to take part in the Rama Navami celebrations every year.
“We appeal to the devotees to watch the kalyanam live from the temple that day,” Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has said.
“Keeping in mind the health risks involved, we have decided to conduct the kalayanam in a low key manner. We appeal to the devotees not to pay a visit to the temple this time,” he said.
The Ministry would return the online payments made by the devotees, he said.
With the State reporting a surge in the number of Covid positive cases, the Government issued an order, invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005, banning festivals’ public celebration.
The move would bar people from celebrating and observing religions events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan, lined up during the next few weeks.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...