Rama Navami to be a low key event at Bhadrachalam

For the second successive year, the famed annual Sri Rama Kalyanam, slated for April 21, at Bhadrachalam will be a low key event this year. The decision has been taken after Telangana witnessing a spike in the Covid cases in the last two weeks.

With the State Government banning all public celebration of festivals till the end of April 2021, the Endowments Ministry has asked the devotees not to turn up at the temple town this time.

Thousands of devotees throng the Bhadrachalam temple, situated on Godavari banks, to take part in the Rama Navami celebrations every year.

“We appeal to the devotees to watch the kalyanam live from the temple that day,” Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has said.

“Keeping in mind the health risks involved, we have decided to conduct the kalayanam in a low key manner. We appeal to the devotees not to pay a visit to the temple this time,” he said.

The Ministry would return the online payments made by the devotees, he said.

With the State reporting a surge in the number of Covid positive cases, the Government issued an order, invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005, banning festivals’ public celebration.

The move would bar people from celebrating and observing religions events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan, lined up during the next few weeks.