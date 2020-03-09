Ramky founder, Reliance’s Nethwani among four RS nominees from AP

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, industrialist and founder of Ramky Group, and Parimal Nethwani, a senior President of the Reliance Group, are among the four nominated by the YSR Congress for Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in Andhra Pradesh

Parimal Nathwani, who is due to retire as RS member from Jharkhand on April 9. Nathwani will contest as an independent.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, State Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy will be the YSRC candidates for the Rajya Sabha election, according to party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu.

Nathwani thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party for considering his candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that on February 29, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada. Accompanied by his son Ananth Ambani and Nathwani, the senior Ambani sought the CM’s support for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Bose and Ramana will lose their council seats once it gets abolished as proposed by the Jagan government.