Relief measures for MSMEs are inadequate: Associations

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The MSME sector felt that the measures in the State budget 2021-22 were inadequate, particularly for the self-employed category, which has not been covered under the stimulus package of the Central government.
“We had requested for a loan equivalent to six months’ EMI without interest so that those who are unable to pay EMI can avail the same. Also, to supply raw materials at fair price to MSME units and a stipend of ₹6,000 per month for six months to fresh graduates to undergo training and gain employable skills, said KE Raghunathan, Convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations.
While the reliefs announced are very similar to what is being done from the Centre, there is no special mention for the suffering MSMEs, he added.
In his budget speech, Tamil Nadu Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan mentioned a committee chaired by N Sundaradevan, IAS (Retd) has been established to study the financial, infrastructural and other issues faced by MSMEs and suggest measures to support them.
The State government will also launch a State Level Credit Guarantee Scheme to enable more MSMEs, particularly micro enterprises, to access credit. A digital data driven credit rating system for MSMEs will be established to enable FIs and new age fintech companies to lend more to MSMEs based on their business potential. TAICO Bank will be repurposed to enable lending to MSMEs. The Government will handhold MSMEs which want to raise equity capital and the cost of listing, up to ₹30 lakh will be borne by the Government.
The Government, based on advice received from the Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister, will launch an innovative scheme wherein MSMEs and their creditors, will be facilitated to restructure liabilities
To ensure that MSMEs have faster channels for realisation of their dues, all State Public Sector Undertakings, Statutory Boards, Municipal Corporations and apex co-operatives will be mandated to join the trade receivables and discounting platform (TReDS). Meanwhile, TANSIDCO will establish land banks at five places over a total extent of 265 acres. The pricing policy of unsold plots in its 61 Industrial Parks will be rationalised to ensure they are put to beneficial use early.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...