RSS ideologue Balashankar to escalate Kerala issue to Delhi

Two days after he set off a massive churn in Kerala’s electoral politics by alleging a tacit between the BJP and archrival CPI(M) leading to denial of a seat, R Balashankar, RSS ideologue and former editor of its mouthpiece ‘Organiser’, has said that he will escalate the matter to the national leadership in New Delhi.

“Right now, I am in Kerala, but I propose to go to Delhi soon and take up the issue with both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Balashankar told BusinessLine here. Responding to a specific question, he said that he didn’t expect it would hit the prospects of the BJP in the make-or-mar elections on April 6.

Delivers body blow

Balashankar had delivered what observers here consider as a body blow to the BJP by lashing out against the state leadership and pointing to an ‘understanding’ with the CPI(M) to ensure the victory of K Surendran, President of the state unit, from Konni, one of the two seats he is contesting from this time.

Balashankar’s grouse was that the party has fielded weak candidates in the Chengannur and the Aranmula seats, both considered winnable ‘A-Class’ in Central Kerala, to ensure the victory of the CPI(M) in a quid pro quo deal where Surendran would prevail in neighbouring Konni, closest to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

Surendran is also contesting from Manjeswar away in Kasargode district which he had lost by just 89 votes in the 2016 elections. Balashankar has criticised choice of Surendran’s seats in two corners of the state by pointing to the ‘logistical challenge,’ but the party has made a chopper available to Surendran to help with campaigning.

A-Class seats in Kerala

In the 2016 elections, the party had contested 98 seats of the total 140, and had polled 30,000+ votes in 20 seats, out of which 10 had polled 40,000+ votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party had raised the number of these ‘A-Class’ Assembly seat segments to 34, riding on the Sabarimala issue.

Konni, Aranmula and Chengannur are decidedly A-class seats. And this is what raises Balashankar’s ire. “I doubt the state leadership of the party has entered into a deal with the CPI(M) to ensure a BJP victory in Konni while playing into their hands offering Chengannur and Aranmula on a platter to them.”

Balashankar apparently has every reason to be peevish at the turn of the events since he had considered himself a strong contender from Chengannur, his home constituency. He has been operating from Delhi for the most part of the last decade or two, but he has had his feet firmly rooted always in Chengannur.

Blessings of top leaders

“I maintain a good relationship with prominent communities that constitute 75 per cent of the electorate in Chengannur. The national leadership had favoured my candidature and I had conveyed my willingness to Surendran well ahead of the declaration of elections. He had encouraged me and assured all support.”

The prominent Orthodox Christian faction had openly expressed support to his candidature and had gratefully acknowledged his intervention to get one of its local properties declared as an archaeological monument and prevented it from being demolished when widening of the adjacent highway was taken up.

The SNDP Yogam and NSS leadership which represent the numerically strong Ezhava and Nair communities in the state too had also assured their support, Balashankar said. He was sure of winning the seat as he had the support of all three leading communities, including Christians, Ezhavas and Nairs.

‘Party run mafia-like’

The BJP cannot grow in the state without the consolidation of these votes, Balashankar said. Its success in Central Kerala would have changed its fortunes entirely. But for some reason, the current state party leadership couldn’t reconcile with this and has apparently worked with a ‘clique’ to thwart these efforts.

Earlier, Balashankar had said in his explosive interview with a vernacular said that said the party was run mafia-like in the state and can’t dream of winning the state for the next 30 years if it continues with the present leadership. In response, K Surendran had said that his fulminations do not deserve a reply.

‘No more than emotional outburst'

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, considered Surendran’s patron, has dismissed Balashankar’s allegations describing it as an emotional outburst of a person disappointed over denial of a seat. The candidates were decided by the Central Election Committee, he told presspersons here.

He added, “Balashankar is not a person who is against the BJP. His statement comes after the seats were allocated... And it seems like he was upset. The seat allocation was not my own decision. After all, the Central Election Committee comprises National President of the party, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister.”