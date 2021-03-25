RTPCR test mandatory for out-of-State visitors to Bengaluru

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for out-of-state passengers coming to Bengaluru to possess a RT-PCR negative report.
K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health & Medical Education, said, the decision was taken at a meeting to review Covid-19 containment measures in Bengaluru city. As the city has witnessed addition of over 1,000 cases daily in the last one week, which is the highest in the last four months.
“Covid-19 cases are spiking in the city almost daily. Reason for it is from the passengers arriving from other States,” he added.
In the city on Thursday 1,623 cases and the total positive cases stood at 4.22 lakh and active cases were 12,472. Over 4.05 lakh people have been discharged after treatment.
In Karnataka, 2,523 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 9,78,478 and of which 18,207 were active cases. About 1,192 people were discharged today, in all 9,47,781 people have been discharged so far. A total of 10 deaths were reported in the State taking the total death toll to 12,471.
As a precautionary measure, the number of participants in functions held in closed venues is restricted to 200 and to 500 for events in open spaces. Every ward is provided with one ambulance.
Sudhakar said, “It can also be increased depending on the number of cases in the area.”
“ People’s co-operation is crucial to make Namma Bengaluru Covid-free,” minister said.
Government has decided to put a hand-stamp on infected persons residing in BBMP (civic body) limits,, Sudhakar said.
The Minister said, “The government has decided to vaccinate persons aged above 45 years. Mutant virus has been reported in India. Mutant versions have been found in 700 cases so far. As per experts, it spreads faster than the original one. Therefore, it is requested to be careful for the next two months.”
On the contact tracing front, the State is tracing out 20 contacts for each infected person.
