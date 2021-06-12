SAD, BSP enter alliance in Punjab

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday. BSP will contest 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly, while the SAD will contest 90 seats.
This was announced in Chandigarh by SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra.
In 2017, the BJP had contested 20 seats in an alliance with the SAD. SAD came out of the NDA and severed ties with the BJP after the passage of three farm laws. Badal said the alliance will open a new chapter in the State. “It’s a new day in Punjab politics, SAD and BSP to fight the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections together,” he said in Chandigarh.
Punjab has a large number of Dalit votes and BSP has pockets in almost every areas in the State. The SAD hopes that an alliance with the BSP will be beneficial to fill the gap created by the exit of BJP. The SAD-BSP alliance had contested the 1996 Lok Sabha polls together and won 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab. While three seats were won by the BSP and the rest were won by the SAD.
BSP chief Mayawati dubbed the alliance between the SAD and her party as a “new political and social initiative” which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab. SAD stalwart and former CM Parkash Singh Badal described the formation of the SAD-BSP alliance as “the beginning of a secular, federal democratic revolution in the state and the country for a total socio-economic and political revamp of polity”.
The seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Tanda, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Mehal Kalan, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana North, Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Payal and Anandpur Sahib.
About the new alliance, Mishra said, “Today is a historic day. The BSP, which is a national party, has entered into an alliance with Punjab’s strongest party SAD.” “This alliance will continue forever now,” Mishra added. This tie-up has been revived after two parties were together 25 years ago, said Badal and Mishra. “Each BSP worker supports and welcomes this alliance. The SAD and the BSP are pro-farmer parties, who have worked for uplift of the Dalits, labourers and weaker sections,” Mishra said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...