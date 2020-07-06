Sajjan Jindal calls for unity among industrialists to curb Chinese imports

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Calling for unity among industrialists to stop imports from China, JSW Group owner Sajjan Jindal on Monday said business cannot go on as usual while Indian soldiers get killed at the LAC by the Chinese.
On Thursday his son Parth Jindal, who looks after the cement business of the $14-billion group, had said that the group would stop $400 million worth annual imports from China in the next 24 months.
Referring to the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, he said the action is a result of what China did on Indian soil.
In a statement, Sajjan Jindal said, “We cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials for our business while our soldiers are getting killed at the LAC (the line of actual control) by them.”
He said a lot of his friends and co-industrialists are upset as their business with China is important to maintain healthy margins and continuity, but this situation has come because of our complacency in blindly accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing our own domestic vendors.
The industrialist further said that this is an opportunity for all to come together and push for a stronger Aatma Nirbharbharat .
Let us support our domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. We have to show loyalty to our own products. We have to support our armed forces and government and prove that we stand with them in this fight against Chinese,” he added.
A company official had last week estimated that over 70-80 per cent of imports for the $14-billion JSW Group takes place for its steel and energy businesses which includes machinery and maintenance equipment.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...