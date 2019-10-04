Sanjay Nirupam should stop fuelling conspiracy theories: Congress

The Congress, on Friday, asked its former Mumbai-unit chief Sanjay Nirupam to stop fuelling conspiracy theories, after he launched a vitriolic attack on the party leadership for not granting tickets to his supporters.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said Nirupam, who has held top positions in the party, should realise that his statements should not help those who have brought the nation to this passé.

“Mr Sanjay Nirupam would be well advised to restrain himself. It would be appropriate if he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories that are unimaginative,” he told reporters.

Tewari said it is understandable that there are differences over ticket distribution and the two leaders are angry over it but they should work with “maturity and sagacity”.

Nirupam, the former chief of Mumbai Congress, has launched a revolt against the party leadership after some of his supporters were not granted party ticket despite being recommended by him.

Discontent in Haryana

The Congress also faces discontent in Haryana over ticket distribution ahead of the Assembly polls. Former chiefs of the party’s units in Haryana and Mumbai, on Thursday, resigned from the election committees and decided to stay away from the campaign, respectively.

Tewari also asked former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar to stop making statements against the party ahead of the Assembly elections in the State and act responsibly.

A day after protesting outside Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.