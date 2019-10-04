Sanjay Nirupam should stop fuelling conspiracy theories: Congress

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
The Congress, on Friday, asked its former Mumbai-unit chief Sanjay Nirupam to stop fuelling conspiracy theories, after he launched a vitriolic attack on the party leadership for not granting tickets to his supporters.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said Nirupam, who has held top positions in the party, should realise that his statements should not help those who have brought the nation to this passé.
“Mr Sanjay Nirupam would be well advised to restrain himself. It would be appropriate if he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories that are unimaginative,” he told reporters.
Tewari said it is understandable that there are differences over ticket distribution and the two leaders are angry over it but they should work with “maturity and sagacity”.
Nirupam, the former chief of Mumbai Congress, has launched a revolt against the party leadership after some of his supporters were not granted party ticket despite being recommended by him.
The Congress also faces discontent in Haryana over ticket distribution ahead of the Assembly polls. Former chiefs of the party’s units in Haryana and Mumbai, on Thursday, resigned from the election committees and decided to stay away from the campaign, respectively.
Tewari also asked former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar to stop making statements against the party ahead of the Assembly elections in the State and act responsibly.
A day after protesting outside Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
At the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, the family is a special bond to celebrate
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a smart car that really gets to know your driving style
Sun, sea and surf are a given in Ahangama, but so are quiet villas and breathtaking views that help you relax
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...