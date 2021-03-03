Sasikala decides to quit politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

VK Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has decided to quit politics to ensure that Jayalalithaa's golden rule is established in Tamil Nadu. She urged party cadres to stay united to secure victory against the DMK.

A statement issued by Sasikala on Wednesday late evening comes days after she was released from jail on January 27. There was a lot of speculation that she would be a key factor in the ensuing elections in the State to be held on April 6.

The cadres of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, which is led by its general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, were ecstatic over Sasikala’s release. However, today’s announcement could be a setback to the party, hoping to leverage her return.

To help AIADMK-BJP alliance

Sasikala's move could be a major twist in State politics. It could help the AIADMK-BJP combine, which in recent times has debated hard on the issue of Sasikala's role in the coming elections. Media reports also said that the alliance should include AMMK so that the AIADMK votes do not split. However, this was resisted strongly by the AIADMK leaders.

With today’s announcement, the AIADMK alliance will have a breather, and provide a major boost to Edapaddi K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam, say experts.

It will also be interesting to see Dhinakaran’s next move following Sasikala’s decision.