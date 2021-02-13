AIADMK leans on PM Modi’s visit to shore up poll prospects

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Sunday underlines the southward incline of the BJP which has thus far failed to convince Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palniswami to reconcile with VK Sasikala to beef up the ruling coalition’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The PM would be addressing a public function in the Tamil Nadu capital on Sunday to inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and a host of other projects, an event hailed by the AIADMK as symbolic of the “harmony” between the Centre and the State for the welfare of people. But the two alliance partners are not on the same page so far as getting back Sasikala is concerned.
Speaking to BusinessLine, AIADMK leader in the Rajya Sabha A. Navaneethakrishnan said, “I cannot comment on Chinnamma (Sasikala). What I can say is that the PM has shown a great gesture to Tamil Nadu in the Budget in terms of allocations as also projects like fishing ports. I will be present tomorrow in the Chennai function as a mark of my respect to the leadership of the PM.”
AIADMK will contest the elections together with the BJP, which does not have much of a presence in Tamil Nadu. However, in the larger scheme of the party’s plans for the East as also Southern States, especially under the party’s more proactive General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, the BJP would like to not just increase its vote share but have a larger presence in the popular imagination of Tamil Nadu. Towards that goal, the BJP had bet big on actor Rajinikanth’s entry into politics as also cash in on the growing appeal for CM Palaniswami’s populist schemes to somehow tackle the anti-incumbency sentiment against the AIADMK. But Sasikala’s release from jail and the enthusiastic crowds she has been getting in all her public appearances have further marred the prospect of the alliance.
Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran’s party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had secured over 4 per cent of the vote in the 2019 general elections and their contesting elections independently would only affect the AIADMK-BJP alliance’s prospects. Consolidating the AIADMK vote will help the BJP.
“The priority should be winning elections,” BJP’s spokesperson Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, who had accompanied party President JP Nadda on his visit to Chennai on January 30, said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
Love may be in the air, but couples should settle their money issues before saying ‘I do’
In commodity options contracts, there are two ways you can trade -- options on futures contract and options on ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...