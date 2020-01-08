SBI launches promotional campaign with Metro Cash & Carry in Bengaluru

State Bank of India (SBI), in a joint promotional campaign with Metro Cash & Carry India, has launched value-added services at its Bengaluru Centre.

Similar promotional campaigns are planned at Metro Cash & Carry centres across the country.

Under the arrangement, SBI will offer existing and new customers of Metro Cash & Carry, services such as opening SBI current accounts, issuing business debit cards, POS machines, digital products and other asset products. Loans are also being offered to eligible Metro customers for renovation of their outlets.

The joint promotional campaign was launched by Manish Sabnis, Director, Offer Management & Supply Chain, Metro Cash & Carry, and Vasudha Bhat Kumar and Abhijit Majumder, Chief General Managers of SBI.

The campaign was launched simultaneously at three Metro Cash & Carry stores at Yeshwanthpur, Binneypet and Kanakapura and at SBI Mahalaxmi Layout, Chamrajpet and Doddakallasandra branches.

SBI's existing and new SME customers will also be offered pre-approved Metro Cash & Carry cards along with a welcome gift voucher.