SC directs Centre and J&K to respond to all petitions on 4G connectivity

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday directed the Centre and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to respond to all the petitions filed challenging the restoration of 4G connectivity in the state, as per media reports.
This comes after the Solicitor General was informed about the unavailability of the fast speed internet that is impeding studies and affecting around 27 lakh students in the Valley. The Solicitor General also questioned whether all students have laptops.
SC kept the matter on priority and refused the request of the respondents seeking a longer time to file a response. The judges of the SC directed the matter to be listed for the next week.
Advocate Charu Ambwani has filed the petitions on behalf of the Private Schools' Association Jammu and Kashmir along with Advocate Soayib Qureshi, who is a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court and is a resident of Srinagar.
Earlier, The High Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit a report regarding lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh within the next ten days.
Regarding the matter related to the lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh, the Court had directed the Secretary, Home Department of J&K and Ladakh to file the report on the same by the next date of hearing on April 27. However, the state authorities and Centre wanted to defer the date and demanded more time to file a response.
