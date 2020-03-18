Second coronavirus case reported in Tamil Nadu

The second coronavirus case in Tamil Nadu has been reported in Chennai. In a tweet, C Vijayabaskar, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said, "#Coronaupdate: #RGGH, Chennai reports the 2nd positive case for #Covid19. The patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable is under the observation of the expert team treating #Covid19.”

The first case of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was confirmed on March 7, 2020.

The minister in an earlier tweet this afternoon said that screened passengers for Covid-19 was 1,89,750; Under Followup - 2984; Beds in isolation wards - 1,120; current admissions - 32; samples tested - 222; negative-166, 1 Positive (Old) and under process- 55.