Second patient tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala, reported to be stable

A second positive case of the Novel Coronavirus was reported in Kerala this (Sunday) morning, a Press Information Bureau release said.

The patient who has tested positive for the virus, has a travel history from China. The patient is said to be in stable condition, and is being closely monitored in isolation in a hospital.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja will brief newspersons at Neendakara in neighbouring Kollam district on the latest development.

The breaking news came even as the first patient, a female student of Wuhan University in China, also from Kerala, is recuperating in an isolation ward at the Government Medical College in Thrissur.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, chaired a review meeting on preparedness for virus management with senior officers on Saturday.

The Cabinet Secretary also held a high-level review meeting on the preparedness of various departments, with the secretaries of Health, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, DHR, and the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade.

The Cabinet Secretary has held five review meetings so far. As of today, 52,332 passengers on 326 flights have been screened. A total of 97 symptomatic travellers have been referred to isolation facilities. At least 98 samples have been tested, of which 97 have been found to be negative. The earlier positive case from Kerala is being monitored and is stable.

In addition, the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, held a video conference to review the process of screening passengers from different countries. Apart from passengers coming from China and Hong Kong, passengers on flights from Singapore and Thailand will also be universally screened at the airports, henceforth.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary (Civil Aviation), state health secretaries, the airport public health officers from 21 airports, along with representatives from the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Department were present.

Meanwhile, 324 Indian citizens from Wuhan, China, reached New Delhi by an Air India flight on Saturday. Of these, 104 have been housed at the ITBP Chawla Camp and 220 are in Manesar. They are being effectively monitored.