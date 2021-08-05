Serum Institute chief extends financial support to students quarantined despite Covishield

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
As students continue to face hurdles since Covishield is yet to be accepted in some countries, Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla has stepped-up to support the additional costs they may have to bear.
In a tweet, he said, “Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside ₹10 crores for this ...” The support is through an initiative started by a television channel and students would have to apply for it.
“I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine in the United Kingdom on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List rules make it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs,” he said.
Though half a dozen countries have said they will recognise Serum Institute’s Covishield, there are others that are looking to their individual regulator’s clearance on the same. Covishield is the India-made version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, and has been approved by the World Health Organization. Recently, AZ has approached the European Medicines Agency to recognise Serum’s India facility as an alternate site where the AZ vaccine is made.
