Serum Institute of India is working on a vaccine against mpox, which was recently declared a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ by the World Health Organization.

“In view of the global health emergency declared due to mpox outbreak, Serum Institute of India is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk. Hopefully, with the ongoing progress, we will have more updates and positive news to share within a year’s time,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

A PHEIC declaration is the highest level of alarm under international health law, and often viewed as a precursor to a pandemic declaration, where rapid spread is seen across multiple geographies. However, this time around, the call is to bring global attention, funding and therapeutics to treat a disease that has been steadily increasing largely in the African countries, say epidemiologists.

The WHO had earlier called mpox a PHEIC in July 2022, even as global health administrators were grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It was downgraded from the PHEIC status in May 2023 following a sustained decline in global cases.

Earlier this month, the WHO had called on manufacturers to produce vaccines against mpox. Currently, Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine (Imvanex/Jynneos) is among those that have been approved against mpox in countries including the US.

India has not reported mpox cases so far. However, the Union health ministry has called for measures for surveillance and management.

A recent review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda decided to put in place measures including sensitising health units at all airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying 32 testing laboratories; and gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing cases, if any.