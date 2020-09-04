Seven killed in blast at firecracker unit in TN

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Seven women, were killed and two workers critically injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattumannarkoil here on Friday, police said.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each.
Among the dead are the unit licensee, factory owner Gandhimathi who along with the others was allegedly making country firecrackers at the unit in Kurungudi village when a sudden explosion ripped through the structure, killing five women, police said.
Four who were injured were rescued from the debris by the locals and admitted to a hospital here and two succumbed to the injuries.
“The licensee and four of her kin died in the blast while two other women died at the hospital,” Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told PTI.
He said he had directed Industries Minister MC Sampath and the District Collector to ensure appropriate treatment to the injured.
