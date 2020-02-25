Several parts of Capital tense; Kejriwal urges police to seal Delhi's borders

Tension prevailed in several parts of the capital City for the third today following incidents of communal violence. Five people have been killed and more than a hundred injured in the ongoing incidents of violence, particularly in the North-Eastern parts of the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an urgent meeting with Ministers, MLAs, officials and other representatives of people on the situation.

Talking to presspersons after the meeting, he said he would brief Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation. He said several policemen and civilians were injured and some had lost their lives in the violence, and added that several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged.

"MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can't take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked the District Magistrates to take out a peace march with police in these areas. The hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured. Fire department has been asked to coordinate with the Police and reach the affected areas on time. In the meeting, the MLAs of the border areas said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests," the Chief Minister said.

In a tweet, he expressed his concern about the situation. "I am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence," he said.

Opposition parties urged the Centre and State Governments to act. "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation," tweeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to act against the violence. "The hate speeches by union ministers, MPs and top ruling party leaders in Delhi inciting hate and violence in a call to arms - 'Goli Maaron...' - are responsible for the collapse in law and order that we see today. As the situation in national capital remains tense, where are the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister? Both are missing. Incompetence or complicity?" Yechury asked.