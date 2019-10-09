Siddaramaiah jostles for House Leader post; old guard resists move

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
As the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to meet for three days from October 10, to pass the State Budget, the Congress is a divided house with the old guard and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at war with each other.
Soon after the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government, party veterans have upped the ante for the bifurcation of the two posts — Opposition leader in the Assembly and Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP).
AICC general secretary Madhusudhan Mistry was sent to Bengaluru to assess the situation and find a solution after consultations with MLAs and MLCs. Mistry, on Monday, held a series of meetings before leaving for Delhi.
“Majority of the MLAs who interacted with Mistry have supported Siddaramaiah’s candidature for the dual post — the Leader of the Opposition and the leader of the CLP,” said a MLA, who did not wanted to be identified.
“The group supporting the former Chief Minister has also expressed concern over the division of the post, as it will create anarchy in the party and increase the number of power centres,” he added.
However, uncertainty looms over whether the Congress would follow the model adopted by it at the national level — appointing different legislators for both the posts.
Congress veterans cried foul over Siddaramaiah’s candidature. The old guards, it is said have pointed out to Mistry, Siddaramaiah’s conduct during the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition. Also, they demanded bifurcation of the post.
As an alternative to former chief minister, they have propped up former ministers G Parameshwar and H K Patil to the post and while former ministers SR Patil and RB Thimmapur are vying for the post in the Council.
The delay in decision has put the Congress at crossroads.
An MLA allaying fears of infighting and groupism, said: “The party is expected to go slow on the appointments in the State. At the national level, the party president post is yet to be settled. State issues will be taken up only after that.”
Due to the rift between supporters of Siddaramaiah and party veterans, partymen are a worried lot over how to prepare for the Assembly session and face by-elections scheduled for December 5.
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Adani Enterprises at current levels.On Monday, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...