Siddaramaiah warns BJP over closure of Indira Canteen

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who had started Indira Canteen, a subsidised canteen opened during the Congress rule in the state to feed urban poor, has warned the government of backlash if they were shut.
Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets said “Mr. @BSYBJP, Is your tummy so full that you are ignorant about poor man's hunger? Or Does your party cater to only elites' appetite? We shall never tolerate any attempt to axe down Indira Canteen.”
Alleging BJP of destroying pro-poor schemes of Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister said “@BJP4Karnataka govt is on a spree to downsize or destroy pro-people schemes & policies. It was Anna Bhagya then & Indira Canteen now. The decision on Anna Bhagya was withdrawn after our threat against any such move. Our stand on Indira Canteen will not be any different.”
Explaining the merit of the scheme and talking for the urban poor, he said “More than 3 lakh meals are served each day in BBMP limits alone. A program that has alleviated hunger of many marginalized sections who are the victims of social & economic injustices. Any attempt to target the Canteens will worsen Urban Poverty & poor families' livelihood.”
Siddaramaiah, defending the pro-urban poor scheme and the budget allocated to run the scheme, said “Karnataka govt budget is more than Rs 2.3 lakh crore & Is @BSYBJP finding it so difficult to accommodate Indira Canteen program by providing just Rs 300-400 crore? If the needy is not entitled for subsidized food, even the privileged representatives should be denied of subsidies.”
