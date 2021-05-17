Six dead, 121 villages hit in cyclone: Karnataka Minister

The Cyclone Tauktae has affected 121 villages in 22 taluks of Karnataka, according to the Revenue Minister, R Ashoka.

Speaking to presspersons during his two-day visit to cyclone-affected areas along coastal Karnataka on Monday, he said the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the cyclone-affected districts have been asked to prepare the estimate of the loss due to cyclone.

Giving the initial reports, he said six lives were lost due to cyclone which damaged 333 houses and 104 boats. Horticulture crop loss has been reported over 2.87 hectares, he said, adding that 290 people are in relief camps.

The personnel of NDRF and SDRF are in the region to tackle the situation.

Ashoka said he would be touring the cyclone-affected areas in Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts on Tuesday. He said ₹106 crore are with the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts to carry out relief works and to take up repair works in the region.

On the intensity of rainfall due to the cyclone, he said Mangaluru region recorded 219.5 mm of rainfall in May this year as against the normal rainfall of 58.7 mm during May.