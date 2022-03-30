Skill training in rubber, chemical and petrochemical sectors to get a boost in Tamil Nadu

In a significant development aimed at boosting the skilling quotient across hundreds of units involved in rubber, chemical and petrochemical (Plastic) sectors (especially MSMEs), the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has joined hands with Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC).

RCPSDC is the sector skill council for all three domains and has already skilled and upskilled over 2.5 lakh candidates in the country in association with various State Skill Development Missions.

RCPSDC’s scope of work in Tamil Nadu will include the design and development of an industry-ready curriculum, ensuring quality in skill training being imparted across all three domains, assessment and certification of candidates, industry engagement, etc.

Assessment and certification

“We are privileged to come on board with TNSDC, the apex body mandated with strengthening the skilling ecosystem in the State. Tamil Nadu is the largest tyre manufacturing State in the country and is also a leader in plastics manufacturing. This presents ample opportunities for RCPSDC to make a difference to the skilling scenario, especially in Rubber/Tyre and Plastics domains”, said Shewani Nagpal, COO of RCPSDC.

The shop floor is witnessing fast-paced technological advancements with the need for skilled personnel to improve productivity on the rise. Tamil Nadu has a robust skill development ecosystem. The association with RCPSDC will positively influence training quality and standards in the three vital sectors, thereby reducing skill gaps, improving manpower productivity and increasing employment opportunities for the skilled workforce, added Nagpal.

As per the MoU, RCPSDC will develop National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)-compliant course curriculum to maintain high training standards. Assessment and certification of trainees based on National Occupational Standards and promotion of industry participation in apprenticeship and placements are the other key areas that RCPSDC will be involved in.

RCPSDC will be mandated to organise periodic ‘Training of Trainers’ programmes to equip trainers with the latest industry relevant skills, knowledge, tools and technology. Besides this, it will also be setting up Centres of Excellence as and when mandated by TNSDC.

Some of the State skill missions that RCPSDC has already collaborated with include Uttarakhand Skill Development Mission, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Additional Skills Acquisition Programme Kerala, Assam Skill Development Mission and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation