Smart City Mission: 81% projects tendered out; 25 % completed

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Eighty-one per cent of the projects proposed under the Smart City Mission have been tendered out, while 25 per cent of the projects stand completed.
A total of 5,151 projects worth Rs 2,05,018 crore have been proposed by cities participating in the Smart City Mission (SCM).
Infrastructure projects aimed at improving the quality of life in cities are under various stages of implementation, according to data presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Of these, 4,178 projects, that is 81 per cent of the total projects worth Rs 1,49,519 crore (73 per cent of total project cost) have been tendered out. Of the tendered projects, work orders for 81 per cent projects have been issued. Cities participating in the Mission have completed 25 per cent ( 1,296) of the total planned projects.
These projects are executed through the convergence of resources from the Centre, States and Local Governing Bodies as well as externally-funded schemes and projects. The Mission also envisages around 20 per cent of funding through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).
The Central Government launched the SCM in June 2015 for developing 100 Smart Cities. The objective of the Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of `Smart Solutions’, the Ministry stated.
Twenty cities that were selected in round one in 2016 are expected to complete their projects by 2019-20 to 2020-21, while 40 cities selected in round two have to meet the deadline of 2019-20 to 2021-22. Another 30 cities from round three have to meet the target by 2020-21 to 2021-22, while the remaining cities from round four will complete their projects by 2020-21 to 2022-23.
The implementation of the Smart Cities Mission at the city-level is done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for the purpose. The SPVs plan, appraise, approve, implement, manage, operate, monitor and evaluate their Smart City projects.
