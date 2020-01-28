Social organisations to form human chain against CAA/NRC

Looking for a location? Try the wastelands
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
More than 100 mass organisations belonging to various political parties and several civil society organisations have decided to organise a human chain around the Red Fort on January 30 to protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR.
The organisers, under the banner of Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan (JEJAA), said thousands of people from all walks of life will join to demand the Narendra Modi government to repeal the CAA, NRC and the NPR at the even on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi.
All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said in a statement that organisations such as Hum Bharath ke Log, Aman Biradhari, Not in My Name and a number of individuals and collectives have also pledged their support to the programme.
“The human chain will be formed from Raj Ghat to Shanti van, Hanuman Mandir, Lal Kila, Jama Masjid, Golcha, Delhi Gate to Raj Ghat. Workers, students, teachers, women, youth, farmers, traders, scientists, advocates, doctors and journalists will join the human chain,” he said. “At 5.17 pm, the exact time of the death of the father of the nation, all will stand in silence for one minute followed with singing together the National Anthem. There will be cultural programmes as well,” Mollah added.
He said similar human chains will be formed in markets, factories, universities and workplaces too. He said the participants will take pledge that they will not allow the politics of hate to destroy the secular fabric of India and will not allow the “communal extremist ideology of RSS” to divide the people of India. The organisers invited political parties to join the human chain to develop an atmosphere of unity of all secular, democratic and progressive forces against the BJP –RSS combine. “CAA is anti Constitution. We will continue the struggle till it is repealed,” Mollah added.
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...