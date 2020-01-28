Social organisations to form human chain against CAA/NRC

More than 100 mass organisations belonging to various political parties and several civil society organisations have decided to organise a human chain around the Red Fort on January 30 to protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

The organisers, under the banner of Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan (JEJAA), said thousands of people from all walks of life will join to demand the Narendra Modi government to repeal the CAA, NRC and the NPR at the even on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said in a statement that organisations such as Hum Bharath ke Log, Aman Biradhari, Not in My Name and a number of individuals and collectives have also pledged their support to the programme.

“The human chain will be formed from Raj Ghat to Shanti van, Hanuman Mandir, Lal Kila, Jama Masjid, Golcha, Delhi Gate to Raj Ghat. Workers, students, teachers, women, youth, farmers, traders, scientists, advocates, doctors and journalists will join the human chain,” he said. “At 5.17 pm, the exact time of the death of the father of the nation, all will stand in silence for one minute followed with singing together the National Anthem. There will be cultural programmes as well,” Mollah added.

He said similar human chains will be formed in markets, factories, universities and workplaces too. He said the participants will take pledge that they will not allow the politics of hate to destroy the secular fabric of India and will not allow the “communal extremist ideology of RSS” to divide the people of India. The organisers invited political parties to join the human chain to develop an atmosphere of unity of all secular, democratic and progressive forces against the BJP –RSS combine. “CAA is anti Constitution. We will continue the struggle till it is repealed,” Mollah added.