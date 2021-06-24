Southern Railway relaxes passenger restrictions in Chennai sub-urban trains from Friday

The Southern Railway (SR) has relaxed passsenger restrictions in the Chennai sub-urban trains from June 25 (Friday) in view of the lockdown guidelines announced on June 20 by the Tamil Nadu government.

Women and children will have unrestricted travel while men, who are not part of the permitted categories, can travel only during non-peak hours.

Women passengers traveling for any purpose, and children below 12 years of age, only when accompanied by women passengers, will be allowed to travel round-the-clock. Single/return journey and season tickets will be issued.

Norms for travel

Staffs of State and Central Governments, PSUs, High Court and other courts as well as staff of private sector and other sectors with permission letter and ID cards will be allowed to travel round the clock. Single/Return journey and season tickets will be issued.

Passengers with a reserved ticket in a mail/express train either traveling back to their homes or any other place after completing a journey by a mail/express train or traveling from their home or any other place to a railway station for boarding the mail/express train will be allowed to travel round the clock. However, only single journey tickets will be issued.

The non-peak hours will be the early hours of the day till 07:00 am; 09:30 am to 04:30 pm and from 07:00 pm to the closing hours of the day.

The SR has appealed to all the passengers using suburban train services to follow all the Covid-19 protocols, and not to enter station premises and trains without wearing masks. Persons found not wearing masks inside railway premises or trains will be imposed with a fine of ₹500, the release said.