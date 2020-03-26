Special train carrying 2.4 lakh litres of milk to leave Renigunta for New Delhi

In the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, all passenger train services across India have been cancelled till April 14, 2020.

However, to cater to the essential needs of the general public, the Indian Railways is continuing to run its freight services to transport goods round the clock.

A special milk train carrying around 2.40 lakh litres will leave Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh today for New Delhi.

The South Central Railway is also focussing on moving top priority goods for the convenience of the public.

Generally, around 80 milk containers with capacity of either 40,000 litres or 44,660 litres are moved by different weekly/daily express trains from Renigunta to New Delhi every month. But now,along with the passenger trains have been cancelled, the transportation of milk was also stopped for thepast few days.

Considering the need for this commodity, the South Central Railway requested for permission to run an exclusive milk tanker special train to New Delhi from Renigunta. The Railway Board immediately agreed.

The Railway officials and staff at both Guntakal Division and at the headquarters swung into action to make six milk tankers fit for loading with all necessary safety precautions. They also coordinated with local consigners to mobilise the commodity for loading.

The special train will run at an average speed of 110-kmph to reach Hazarat Nizamuddin quickly.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway appreciated the efforts of the Guntakal Division and advised them to ensure the supply of essential commodities is always met by the Railways.