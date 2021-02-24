Sri Lanka blames Adani for collapse of East Container Terminal development

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sri Lanka has blamed the Adani Group for the collapse of the tripartite memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed in May 2019 with Japan and India to jointly develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) at Colombo Port, citing lack of flexibility shown by the Indian firm in “adhering to the key financial clauses” set by the island nation, according to Cabinet documents.
During negotiations held by Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Appointed Negotiation Committee (CANC) on January 27 and 28, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which was nominated by the Indian government to develop the ECT, “insisted” that the same terms, conditions, rates, royalty and land lease payments to Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) set for the Colombo International Container Terminals Ltd (CICT) be made applicable to ECT too.
Also read: India to insist on govt-to-govt pact versus taking tender route
China’s state-run China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd holds 85 per cent stake in CICT, a joint venture terminal it runs with Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).
But, this demand of Adani was rejected by the CANC and endorsed by the Sri Lanka Cabinet on February 1.
“The Sri Lanka team explained (to Adani) that the request for proposal (RFP) for the CICT was processed in the recession period in 2009 and the breakwater was being constructed and the investor was expected to commence construction (of CICT) in parallel with the breakwater construction works,” according to a January 31 Cabinet memorandum prepared by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Ports and Shipping.
“However, the present situation is very much improved with developed infrastructure ready for any new investor to come in (at ECT). Further, presently, the port business is established with proven records. Therefore, the same payment received by SLPA from CICT cannot be applied to ECT. The financial return expectfrom the ECT to SLPA shall be much higher than it is from CICT,” the Cabinet memorandum said.
The first round of negotiations held by CANC with Adani was inconclusive, and did not reach any agreement on the basic terms of the project, such as royalty, upfront payment, land lease payment to SLPA and exclusivity clauses.
“No flexibility was shown (by Adani) but (it) stressed to stick to the financial values given in the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement for CICT,” the Cabinet memo said, referring to the talks held by CANC.
The tripartite memorandum of cooperation envisaged the formation of a terminal operating company 51 per cent owned by SLPA and 49 per cent by Indian and Japanese entities.
Although “the MoC indicates the ECT to be developed on a loan provided by the Japanese government to SLPA, the present government has decided to develop ECT as investment project (by) refrain(ing) from obtaining loans.”
The ECT comprise 1,320 metres of quay wall, terminal area of 76 hectares, 18-metre-deep berths and container stacking yard with annual capacity of 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The SLPA has developed 440 metres of quay wall, 20 hectares yard area and connected facilities with a $80-million loan from the Bank of Ceylon.
During the negotiations held by CANC on January 27 and 28, the Sri Lankan side emphasised that the expenditure incurred by SLPA on the ECT would be recovered upfront from the Indian and Japanese investors.
However, APSEZ wanted the cost incurred by SLPA for the part-development of ECT to be “considered as the government’s share of the project”.
The CANC further said that the concession agreement for the ECT “will not offer anything more than what is already available to CICT”.
The CANC also sought a “golden shareholder status” to the government of Sri Lanka in the “strategic national interest”.
Adani sad that the project IRR and equity IRR were “negative”, as per its calculations based on values proposed by SLPA.
Thus, the minutes of the negotiations of CANC noted: “It is not fruitful to proceed with the negotiations on the proposal submitted by APSEZ as they were not flexible to adhere to key financial clauses.”
The Cabinet memo, therefore, recommended developing and operating ECT as a fully-owned container terminal of SLPA and to complete the terminal development works in three years.
The Ministry of Ports and Shipping also proposed to the Cabinet “to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) in parallel with the ECT as a public, private partnership (PPP) project under BOT basis for a period of 35 years by a joint venture comprising SLPA and nominees of the government of India and Japan based on the framework used in developing the CICT”.
The CICT framework included BOT tenure of 35 years, one-time upfront payment, annual payment of land lease and royalty based on the containers handled at the terminal. Based on the CICT framework, it was decided by the then Sri Lankan government that this “model could be successfully used for development of container terminals, revisiting the payments to be received by SLPA based on comparative size of the terminal area and improved business opportunity in the port of Colombo”.
The WCT will have a 1,400-metre quay wall, water depth of 20 metres, terminal area of about 64 hectares with annual capacity of 2.6 million TEUs.
The WCT was being offered as an alternative to India and Japan as a “responsible government who honour international agreements reached between countries, the government of Sri Lanka is expected to be responsible in honouring such international agreements”.
While approving the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, the Cabinet also decided to set up a CANC and Project Committee to evaluate the proposal of the India-Japan team for the WCT.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...