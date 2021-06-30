Sri Lanka High Commission to host Kerala biz delegation

A delegation of businesses from Thiruvananthapuram will be taken to Sri Lanka under the auspices of the Office of the Deputy High Commissioner, Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission, Chennai, to explore various opportunities that the island nation may have to offer to companies based here.

D Venkateshwaran who recently took charge as the Deputy High Commissioner, while interacting with office-bearers of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), said “Businesses from Kerala can take advantage of our export policies. Manufacturing value-added products is a huge opportunity”, he said.

Ahead of taking charge, Venkateshwaran had discussed with senior politicians and officials the status of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and South India.

SN Raghuchandran Nair, President, TCCI, said that his team discussed with the Deputy High Commissioner the scope for starting a ferry service from Vizhinjam to Colombo and increasing flight connectivity to Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are also keen to accelerate trade and investment along with various other areas of engagement. A more detailed meeting, involving our TCCI members, will be organised soon,” Nair added.

Among those present were B Govindan, Vice-President, and Abraham Thomas, Secretary, TCCI, along with officials from the Deputy High Commission, Chennai. Venkateshwaran was on his first visit to the city also met with the Governor and the Chief Minister.