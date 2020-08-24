Srisailam power plant mishap: Probe by CID, Genco begins

The Criminal Investigation Department and TS Genco constituted a four-member committee to probe into the fire tragedy at the Srisailam Left Bank power house that claimed nine lives.

The Government-constituted CID probe, headed by Givind Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, and the four-member team, have been constituted by TS Transco, headed by G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd. Both teams visited the Srisailam plant site on the Left Bank of the dam in Telangana during the weekend and interacted with officials at the site.

The Genco team includes C Srinivasa Rao, Joint MD, T Jagath Reddy, Director, Transmission, of TS Transco and M Sachiidanandam, Director and P Ratnakar, Chief Engineer of TS Genco.

According to D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TS Genco and TS Transco, the committee will probe the mishap and submit its report within 15 days. Access to the site location on Sunday was difficult due to underground heat.

A short circuit in an electrical panel of one of the six units of 150 MW of the 6x150 MW (900 MW) hydel power station resulted in a major blaze spreading to other units late on Thursday night. In spite of efforts by the CISF and NDRF, nine people, including five engineers and two technicians, lost their lives. At least eight other employees at the site on the shift escaped as they were on the upper floor of the underground power plant, which is located about 1.2 km below the ground.

The rescue operations were affected as the access to the mishap site was difficult due to fire and smoke.

Setback to power generation

According to sources, the clues team of the CID and the Genco team interacted with the local staff and collected evidence from the mishap site.

After the fire broke out on Thursday, all the units were tripped, limiting the damage to installations.

The Srisilam dam is full and water is being let out downstream to Nagarjunasagar. The dam has been receiving huge inflows. At a time when peak generation of hydel units is possible, the mishap has caused huge setback to power generation.