Fire mishap in Srisailam plant; relief measures underway

Several people, including five engineers, are trapped in a fire mishap in Srisailam power house that resulted in extensive damage to the 900 MW left bank hydel pump house.
Rescue operations are in progress with NDRF teams and teams from the mining company rushing to the mishap site.
According to sources, at least five engineers and two technicians were trapped in a fire that engulfed one of the units of the hydel power station of the Srisailam project. They were engaged in works on its battery fittings.
Due to tough conditions in the underground pump house, the rescue operations have been hampered. The relief and rescue operations have been underway for the past seven hours to rescue seven persons, including two women, who are stuck deep inside the underground power house.
The thick smoke that engulfed the power house has hampered relief measures, according to Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.
The power house has six units of 150 MW each. And the fire in the control panel of one of the units caused the mishap at about 1 am, which spread to other panels.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the accident at the Srisailam power generation plant. The CM is monitoring the situation as well as the relief measures.
The CM wanted all those trapped in the plant to be brought out safely.
He spoke to Minister Jagadish Reddy and Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao who are at the plant site and reviewed the relief measures.
