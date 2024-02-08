Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism has raised concerns around a persistent reduction in allocations at the Revised Estimates (R.E.) stage since 2019. The Committee attributed this trend to perceived inefficiencies within the Ministry’s operational framework.

The Committee, chaired by V. Vijayasai Reddy, has said that there is an imperative need for the Ministry of Tourism to re-evaluate its planning, organizing, and implementing strategy.

Apprehensions

The Committee voiced its apprehensions about the reduction in allocations, stating, “The Committee observes that in every year from 2019 onwards, the allocation under the Scheme has been reduced by about 50 per cent at the Revised Estimates stage.” It urged the Ministry of Tourism for a comprehensive re-examination of the Ministry’s strategies to eliminate bottlenecks and enhance efficiency at all levels.

One of the key recommendations in ‘the three hundred forty-third report on demands for grants (2023-24) of Ministry of Tourism’ addresses the Ministry’s shortfall in the major scheme, emphasizing the need for adequate funds for the successful implementation of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme, which includes 55 identified destinations.

The Committee said that it, “recommends that if the Ministry requires additional funds at the R.E. stage, the Ministry of Finance should allocate the same.”

Swadesh Darshan 2.0

The report also scrutinized the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme, pointing out a lack of exploration of emerging tourism trends. The Committee observed, “that major changes have been made in the funding pattern, disbursal of funds and receipt of Utilisation Certificates in the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme.”

In response to concerns over the reduction in funding at the R.E. stage, the Ministry assured the Committee that ongoing schemes would continue into the financial year 2024-2025, and any pending liabilities could be addressed from the subsequent budget. The Committee, however, emphasized the importance of full fund utilization to prevent further reductions at the R.E. stage.

The committee further said that there was a delay in completion of projects under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 1.0, noting that only 59 out of 76 projects had been completed since its initiation in 2014-15. Despite the Ministry’s target for completion by December 2022, 17 projects, constituting 22% of the total, remained pending, with four having less than 50% progress.

The Committee identified reasons for delays, including clearances and environmental issues, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Rajasthan. It recommended a state-wise analysis and the evolution of strategies to address under-performance. In response the Ministry acknowledged the suggestion, highlighting regular reviews chaired by the Secretary in FY 2022-23, demonstrating commitment to project oversight and progress monitoring.